'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date, Plot News: Tom Cruise Drops Title Of Upcoming Film

Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie Promo image for Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise officially joined Instagram, then dropped the first details about the sixth installment of "Mission: Impossible" movie franchise.

In his first post, the actor revealed that the upcoming film will be called "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." Then he immediately followed it with a photo of himself doing an extremely dangerous stunt while hanging in a helicopter. He also said that he is very excited for the fans to see the film soon.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

While the actor did not offer a more elaborate explanation regarding the upcoming film's title, its writer and director Christopher McQuarrie spoke to Empire to discuss how they came up with it.

According to the director, the title has a lot of meaning in the movie both literally and figuratively.

"There is the threat of nuclear terrorism hanging over the movie, which is the literal threat," he said. "There's the notion that what's happened in the movie is the end result of choices that Ethan Hunt has made in his life. It's Ethan's past come back to haunt him. It's the fallout of all his good intentions."

McQuarrie also mentioned that they initially do not have a title from the start. He also said that someone on the production team discovered a "Mission: Impossible" title generator where they mixed and matched a couple of random spy-sounding words. "The one thing that came out of it was I thought it should be a one-word title," he also said. "This is a different kind of movie, it should be expressing a different attitude. It should be striking its own ground, and that's what I felt Fallout did."

The film's production was forced to stop in August when Cruise suffered from a major injury while doing a stunt on the set.

Aside from Cruise, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, as well as Vanessa Kirby.

"Mission: Impossible – Fallout" will be released on July 27, 2018.