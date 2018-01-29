'Mission: Impossible 6' TV Spot Expected to Air During Super Bowl

Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie Promo image for Mission: Impossible – Fallout

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and many expect trailers for upcoming films to debut during the game. If there is one film trailer that is highly likely to make its way to the Super Bowl, that is "Mission: Impossible 6's."

With "Mission: Impossible 6" scheduled to arrive in theaters in July, fans can expect new bits of "Mission: Impossible 6" footage and other promo materials to arrive in the coming months. Assuming Paramount Pictures is going to stick with the film's July release date, fans might also finally catch a glimpse of its trailer soon. In fact, a new report surfaced last weekend claiming that the studio might drop the first footage from the film during the Super Bowl.

Recently, "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise took to Chinese social media site Weibo to reveal that the trailer for the sixth installment in the franchise will debut during the event. If that is true, then it's possible that Paramount will release a 30- or 60-second TV spot during the game, and then drop the first full-length trailer shortly after.

Up to this point, the producers and director of the film have been keeping a tight lid on the details of "Mission: Impossible 6." But while fans have yet to know its official title, the idea that it features the threat of nuclear terror is interesting enough to make them watch the film. Recent social media posts of random fans also revealed that Cruise is doing insane stunts for this installment, suggesting that the upcoming film would be yet another action-packed installment in the franchise.

Previously, director Christopher McQuarrie also teased that "Mission: Impossible 6" would be a different kind of movie, and that the upcoming installment would focus on "the fallout of all his (Ethan hunt) good intentions."

"Mission: Impossible 6" will hit theaters on July 27.