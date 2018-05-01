Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie Screengrabbed from the promo trailer of 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' featuring Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill opened up about what he had to go through while filming "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" alongside Tom Cruise.

Speaking with Collider during CinemaCon in late March, the British actor revealed that Cruise reacted when he told him that he wanted to do all the dangerous stunts in the film by himself.

The actor shared his conversation with Cruise, who also served as one of the producers of the sixth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" movie franchise. According to Cavill, Cruise just agreed when he first mentioned that he will do all the stunts in the upcoming movie. "But at the end of the movie he was like 'You really want to do everything? I can't believe that,'" the British actor stated.

Cavill also mentioned that working on the action-packed sequences of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" is highly different from his experiences when he portrayed the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe franchise. He shared that some of the stunts of Superman were portrayed by other actors, but he got to perform all of the "fun stuff" for his character in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" installment.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor also mentioned that working on the upcoming film allowed him to react as a normal person because he is no longer portraying the role of an out-of-this-world superhero.

"I love playing Superman, but he doesn't feel the same things we do physically," Cavill also stated. "You can't react to the world in the same way, which a normal human being would. So for me, [doing Fallout] just meant that I could play a human again, at last. Normal reactions to normal things were allowed," he added.

He also explained the difference between his character and Cruise's Ethan Hunt and why they failed to understand each other's main goal in their mission. The 35-year-old actor said that Ethan is the kind of person who will do everything to keep everyone safe and alive.

On the other hand, Walker believes that Ethan's method can do more harm than good. "Walker thinks the way Ethan carries out his business is ultimately more of a threat to the mission and more of a threat to the greater good," Cavill also stated.

Meanwhile, Cruise praised his co-stars in another interview with E! News during the same event. According to the actor, Cavill is a dedicated professional, while new co-star Angela Bassett is described as a powerful artist. He also praised his long-time "Mission: Impossible" co-star Simon Pegg for his amazing physique that includes good-looking eight-pack abs.

He also explained that working on the set of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" was the hardest compared to the other films in the franchise. "This is definitely the most challenging film I've ever made," he said, adding, "because it's producing, it's acting, and we do all our own action work."

However, he said that his co-stars are very talented and they had a good time working on the film.

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" is slated for release in theaters starting July 27, 2018.