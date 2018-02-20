Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie Shown is Tom Cruise in a promotional image for "Mission Impossible 6." The movie also includes Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Tom Cruise is all set to return as Ethan Hunt in the sixth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" film franchise. However, when will "Mission: Impossible 6" be released, and what can viewers expect to happen in the film?

With "Mission: Impossible 6" already given an official release title, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," it looks like there is finally nothing stopping the film from being released.

It should be remembered that the release for the latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" series was previously delayed as filming had to be halted after the film's lead, Tom Cruise, broke his ankle during a stunt scene back in August. The 55-year-old actor was advised to give at least nine weeks in order for his injury to heal but it had only taken him seven weeks before filming resumed once again in October. Now, Paramount has promised that the "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" will finally be released this coming July 27 in the US.

An official trailer had been released during the 2018 Super Bowl, showing Ethan Hunt on the run once again as he is accused of choosing his teammates over his mission. Apart from Cruise, the film will also see the return of Ethan Hunt's IMF team, consisting characters played by of Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames. Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson will also reprise her role as the enemy turned ally Ilsa Faust. "Justice League" star Henry Cavill will also feature in the film as an opponent for Cruise's character. Additionally, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" will see Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby in refreshing new roles.

The film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise during "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" and "Jack Reacher."

A synopsis for the upcoming film had also been released. It reads: "The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm."