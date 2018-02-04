Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie Promo image for "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"

The next installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Mission: Impossible-Fallout," is hitting theaters in a few months and its trailer is debuting during the 2018 Super Bowl. Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures shared a new poster and a few short clips from the film, building the hype around the highly anticipated installment.

Although the new clips do not reveal much about the plot of the upcoming film, they tease some of the most exciting action sequences from the movie. They offer footage of Henry Cavill and his controversial mustache, as well. Fans can also expect the Super Bowl trailer that will debut on Sunday to include a first look at some of Tom Cruise's most intense action scenes. These scenes have made headlines last month after some fans spotted the actor doing action stunts in London.

It can be recalled that a few weeks before production on the film started in March last year, film producer David Ellison said in an interview that "Mission: Impossible-Fallout" would feature some of the biggest stunts Tom Cruise has ever done in his acting career and in the history of the franchise. What makes that promise interesting is that the previous installment, 2015's "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation," opened with a scene showing Cruise holding onto the door of a cargo plane while it's taking off. This makes it quite difficult for fans to imagine that there could ever be a "Mission: Impossible" action scene more intense than that.

In "Mission: Impossible-Fallout," Cruise will reprise his role as Impossible Mission Force Agent Ethan Hunt. He will be joined by Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, whose characters make up the IMF team. Michelle Monoghan will also be reprising her role as Ethan's wife, Julie.

"Mission: Impossble-Fallout" is scheduled to roll out to theaters on July 27, 2018.