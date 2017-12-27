Mitchiri Neko Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime series, “Mitchiri Neko,” based on Japanese marketing company, Frencel’s character franchise.

New information has been released about the upcoming feline-focused Japanese anime series, "Mitchiri Neko."

The official website for the series has reportedly announced that Kyo Yatate, who has previously worked on "Bananya" and "CoCO and NICO," will be directing the series for the Japanese animation production, helo.inc. Sound direction is being handled by Shiori Yamazaki, while Tetsuya takes care of the music composition.

The original work is credited to the Japanese marketing company, Frencel, which was responsible for developing the series as a four-panel manga that was distributed via the Famitsu.com website in 2012 before eventually moving to the Famitsu app. It now runs on DeNA's Manga Box app, and has even inspired a smartphone game titled, "Mitchiri NekoMix," as well as a series of short animations on the franchise's official YouTube channel, both of which were launched in 2014.

A new manga adaptation, which is the result of the collaborative work of Frencel and G-angle, has begun serialization on Kodansha's "Nakayoshi" magazine in October of this year. Additionally, a second smartphone game titled "Mitchiri Neko Bubble" is about to be released.

The series tells the story of a group of cats known as "Mitchiri Neko," which seems to multiply at an incredibly fast rate whenever they are left alone. Additionally, these cats are eventually able to speak as well as mimic human behavior, but there are some who have acquired very distinct personalities.

One such cat, whose name is Colorful, will be voiced by Yuichi Nakamura. On the other hand, Hiroshi Kamiya has been cast as Piyopiyo, while Jun Fukuyama takes on the role of Mitchi. Takahiro Sakurai is providing the voice of Honey, and Saori Hayami is in charge of a character named Ribon. Other cast members include Noriaki Sugiyama, Hina Kino, Kaede Hondo, and Satomi Akesaka.

"Mitchiri Neko" premieres on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 5:59 p.m. JST on MX TV. It will be airing in the same timeslot from Monday to Friday.