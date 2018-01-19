'Mitsuboshi Colors' Anime Spoilers: The Girls Are Up Against Leftover Bananas in Episode 3

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Mitsuboshi Colors," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Katsuwo.

Now that Yui, Sat-chan, and Kotoha have clearly identified their ultimate goal of protecting the peace in their town, it will be a while before the girls plan on wiping out humanity again on the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Mitsuboshi Colors."

The anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Katsuwo, tells the story of three elementary school girls who have come together to form a justice organization known as Colors, whose primary task is to uphold peace in their town. Their secret base is located in a certain corner of a certain park in a certain Ueno area of Tokyo, and they make it a point to roam the park every day until evening as part of their sworn duty.

And although the girls do manage a good deed or two, they are also not beyond the craziest ideas, as proved in the previous episode. In a bid to clean up the pond in the park, the girls went to consult a high school student named Nono and eventually decided that the only way they could clean the pond up was to get rid of humanity, who has been destroying it.

But since this seemed to be too much work for mere elementary girls, their leader Yui, with a little help from a box of stinky but delicious natto, ultimately decided it didn't matter that the pond stunk, because it would always be beautiful. Additionally, since they have given up on their plan to annihilate humanity in order to clean the pond, they have also, in a way, achieved their ultimate goal of upholding peace.

The synopsis for the upcoming third episode titled "Chupacover," as translated by Manga.Tokyo, reveals that Sat-chan will find herself in dire straits and quite possibly stuck in a life where she would be eating nothing but bananas three times a day. In order to save their friend from this cursed existence, the Colors rise to the challenge of selling leftover bananas as per the request of Sat-chan's mother. Will they be able to overcome this brand new challenge? Who will ultimately help them sell all the bananas in the end?

"Mitsuboshi Colors" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, and late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.