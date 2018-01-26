'Mitsuboshi Colors' Episode 4 Spoilers: How Will the Girls Spend Their Summer Vacation?

Mitsuboshi Colors Official Site Screenshot of main protagonists Sat-chan, Yui, and Kotoha from the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Mitsuboshi Colors."

The hardworking team of Yui, Sat-chan, and Kotoha will continue to uphold peace in their town even during summer vacation on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Mitsuboshi Colors."

The previous episode led the girls through the challenging mission of selling leftover bananas for Sat-chan's mother. It also showed how determined the girls could be when it came to accomplishing any task that has been given to them. At one point, they even managed to turn the police officer Saitou into a mean guy when the latter refused to support their cause by buying their bananas.

In the end, Saitou relented, and the girls soon knew the value of hard work when Sat-chan's mother rewarded them with Chu-chu-cabrilla costumes that they have been coveting.

They were then challenged by the Old Man to diffuse a bomb, which led them on a hunt for eyeballs until they figured out the clue behind the Old Man's words. And since they seem to really enjoy these types of challenges, it looks like the Old Man will be coming up with more complicated ones for them, much to Saitou's distress.

The synopsis for the next episode reveals that the girls will be spending their upcoming summer vacation working that much harder to protect their town. This time, they will be resolving an incident that involves a bakery being taken over.

Yui will also find herself participating in a parade on behalf their elementary school. No detail has been given as to what kind of parade this will be.

"Mitsuboshi Colors" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, and late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.