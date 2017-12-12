Mitsuboshi Color Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy slice-of-life anime series, “Mitsuboshi Color,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Katsuwo.

A newly released promotional video has revealed additional cast for the upcoming Japanese comedy slice-of-life anime series, "Mitsuboshi Colors."

The promotional video, which has been launched on FRONTIERWORKS' official YouTube channel and streamed on the series' official site, has introduced five more cast members to voice additional characters. Atsushi Tamaru will be doing the voice of Saito, Tesshou Genda will voice Old Man, Kaori Nazuka will play Sacchan's Mother, Ayaka Asai will portray Nonoka, and Hisako Toujou will provide the voice of Momoka.

YouTube/FRONTIERWORKS

On the other hand, previously announced cast members include Yuuki Takada, Marika Konou, and Natsumi Hioka, who will do the voice of the three main characters, Yui, Sacchan, and Kotoha, respectively.

The upcoming anime series, which is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Katsuwo, tells the story of a three elementary school girls who have put up a justice organization known as Colors. This organization has a secret base in a certain corner of a some park, in an unidentified area of Tokyo. Their task is to roam the park from day until evening in a bid to protect and uphold peace.

The manga debuted in Kadokawa's monthly manga magazine, "Dengeki Daioh" in 2014 and has since been published in four compilation volumes.

On the other hand, the anime adaptation will be directed by Tomoyuki Kawamura for the Japanese animation studio, SILVER LINK, with Shogo Yasukawa working on series composition, and Takumi Yokota taking care of character design.

Colors☆Slash, a newly formed unit consisting of the three main leads, Takada, Konou, and Hioka, are set to perform the opening and ending theme as their characters.

"Mitsuboshi Colors" premieres next year on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, and late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11 and 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.