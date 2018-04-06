Hamels has a limited no-trade clause which will provide him with some control over where he could be moved

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Cole Hamels pitching for the Texas Rangers last year

In every season, MLB teams in contention seek upgrades around the trading deadline, and the same thing is expected to happen this year. With 2018 expected to be a bit of a rebuilding year for the Texas Rangers, it's likely that they will be sellers once that part of the season rolls around.

It's early of course, but if the Rangers are indeed going to sell, then there's one starting pitcher on the team who could become a hot commodity sooner rather than later, and that is none other than Cole Hamels.

Hamels actually took a significant step back last season.

Per Baseball Reference, Hamels posted an ERA of 4.20 across 148 innings pitched last season. For the sake of comparison, he pitched 200.2 innings in 2016 and had an ERA of 3.32.

The more alarming development for Hamels last year was his strikeout rate. After tallying a strikeout rate per nine innings of 9.0 in 2016, that number plummeted to 6.4 last year. Suddenly, a pitcher who is known for consistently posting solid strikeout totals had trouble missing bats in 2017.

Once again, it's early, but through his first two starts of this season, Hamels seems to have rediscovered his ability to strike batters out. He's already struck out 18 batters in just 10.2 innings pitched this season and he did that against the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics.

Speaking recently to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Hamels talked about the pitches that are helping him keep hitters off balance. Hamels revealed that he has become more confident in throwing his slider and that he's also re-emphasizing his changeup. He's also starting to make good use of a two-seamer.

The early returns on Hamels' revamped repertoire are somewhat mixed because even though the strikeouts have piled up, he hasn't been able to pitch into the sixth inning of either contest because of his elevated pitch counts.

If Hamels finds a way to be more efficient with his pitches though, he could be in for a big season.

Even at this early junction, there are trade rumblings starting to circulate around Hamels. Teams should know that it won't be that simple to acquire him, however.

As MLB insider Jon Morosi noted over on Twitter, Hamels has a limited no-trade clause which applies to 20 teams. The only teams Hamels cannot block a trade to are the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and the Astros.

The Nationals and Cubs stand out from the other teams on that list because those two squads are favored to win their divisions, and they may have potential openings in their respective rotations. It wouldn't be that surprising if those teams start inquiring about Hamels if some of their starters struggle.

The Phillies, Cardinals and Mariners are worth keeping in mind as possible destinations for Hamels, too, as those teams could be in contention for playoff spots.

Hamels is starting to show off the stuff that made him a dominant pitcher not too long ago, and if he keeps that up, he could be a player many teams are after later this year.