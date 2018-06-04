MLB 2018 Updates: The New York Yankees' Schedule Is About to Get Rough

The Yankees already have two doubleheaders scheduled for this month

Wikimedia Commons/DR. Buddie The New York Yankees will need star outfielder Aaron Judge to be at his best as they are about to go through some rough stretches in their schedule

The New York Yankees have been among the best teams in baseball this season, with only the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros looking like their equals.

Currently, the Yankees find themselves swapping first place in the American League East with the Red Sox on a fairly regular basis, but it may become tougher for the team to continue keeping up with their rivals soon enough.

As reported by The New York Post, the Yankees just had another one of their games postponed. This time around, it was a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

That game that was originally scheduled for this past Sunday has now been moved to August.

Before even diving into the Yankees' schedule for July and August, it's worth just taking a look at their slate of games for this month.

They will begin this week with a doubleheader in Detroit against the Tigers, then they will take the road for two games against the Toronto Blue Jays, take an off day and then play the New York Mets in a weekend series.

The week after that is fairly normal, but the stretch that follows is going to be particularly brutal for the Bronx Bombers.

On June 17, they will be at home hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, and then after that, they'll go to Washington to complete a doubleheader against the Nationals. With no off days for travel, they'll head back home for a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners and then embark on a six-game road trip that will take them to Tampa Bay for three contests and then to Philadelphia for another three-game series against the Phillies.

All the teams mentioned in that paragraph are either above .500 or just a few games under, meaning there aren't any cupcakes on that schedule.

After June 11, the Yankees won't have another off-day until the 28th of the month, so they'll really need to grind through that stretch.

The July schedule is a little lighter mainly because of the All-Star break, but even then, the Yankees will still have to play a doubleheader in Baltimore on July 9.

From the start of July up until the All-Star break, the Yankees are slated to play 15 games in 15 days. They will also play three division leaders over that stretch, with those being the Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians.

The competition and the schedule will be easier to handle for the Yankees in August, with only a doubleheader on the 25th against the Orioles being the lone anomaly on their slate.

These next three months are going to be very demanding for the Yankees, and they will need all hands on deck, including their better players in Triple-A, to be ready.

Down the stretch of this regular season, the Yankees will not have to contend with just the Red Sox if they want to claim the AL East crown. In all likelihood, fatigue will be a familiar foe for them as well.

More news about the 2018 MLB regular season should be made available soon.