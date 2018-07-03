MLB All-Star Game 2018 News: The Houston Astros' Jose Altuve Is the Majors' Leading Vote-Getter

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts and the Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman are the second and third-place vote-getters respectively

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jose Altuve at the plate for the Houston Astros last year

The latest voting update for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game has been released and the player who has received the most votes so far should come as no surprise.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros currently leads all Major League players in terms of votes received, with the latest update noting that he has been picked as the starting second baseman by fans more than 3.4 million times.

Altuve is crushing his competition for the American League second base spot, as the New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is the one currently in the runner-up slot, and he's still shy of 1 million votes.

Altuve is essentially a lock to get the starting nod for second base, but whether he will hang on to the lead in terms of overall votes received remains up in the air.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is currently sitting at more than 3.1 million votes received, and a surge could move him ahead of Altuve.

With 2.9 million votes, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is the man to beat in the National League, and he also has an outside shot of overtaking Betts and Altuve.

It does seem unlikely however that any one of Altuve, Betts or Freeman will be able to break the record for most votes received for the All-Star Game.

Josh Donaldson nabbed that record while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2015.

That year, Donaldson's total amount of votes received surpassed 14 million. It probably didn't hurt that Donaldson had millions of Canadians supporting him and he was also a more than deserving All-Star that year, as he went on to take home the AL MVP award.

Altuve is unlikely to catch Donaldson's record mark, but fans can certainly try to get him there as voting will remain open until the final minute of Thursday.

More news about 2018 MLB All-Star Game should be made available soon.