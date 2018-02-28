MLB Free Agency 2018: Tim Lincecum Set to Sign With Texas Rangers

REUTERS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jun 21, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum (55) in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Tim Lincecum is making a big comeback to Major League Baseball (MLB), and the latest free agency rumors suggest that Texas will be his new home.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the former San Francisco Giants pitcher is "deep into talks" with the Rangers for a one-year major league deal. The deal is reportedly worth $1 million in base salary, including performance incentives.

The Texas Rangers watched him the NL Cy Young Award winner during a recent workout session in Seattle a few days ago along with other interested teams.

"The expectation is it gets done soon. One possible plan for Lincecum: pitch out of the bullpen. And with the Rangers' closer job wide open, he's got a good shot at securing it," he went on to say.

Lincecum is expected to fortify the closing line-up of the Rangers, which the team struggled with in the previous season. He will also be working with his fellow Cy Young Award winner Bartolo Colon, which will not only help the team in the pitching department but will also help the younger members of the team grow and evolve.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, on the other hand, reports that Lincecum is indeed going to Texas, which suggests that it is already a done deal and that it should be announced in the "next day or so."

Apart from the Texas Rangers, he was also considering the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have taken a strong interest in him too.

"The former San Francisco Giants star has received very strong interest from the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and a few others, and it's said he's preparing to fly to Arizona, so all the finalists train there. The Dodgers and Rangers are among teams that are willing to give Lincecum a major league deal," Heyman explained.