MLB Free Agency Detroit Tigers Update: Will The Tigers Sign Up Neil Walker?

Due to the slow free agent market, the Detroit Tigers might sign up veteran Neil Walker before the Spring Training begins.

The Milwaukee Brewers second baseman performed an impressive .265/.362/.439 season with a 114 wRC+ and a 2.1 fWAR. This can allow him to demand a substantial paycheck. While he reportedly joined a relatively thin second base free market, there seemed to be more teams looking to fill in the position than the number of players available.

The Los Angeles Angels were initially known for being the biggest buyer in the free agent market this year since they need to find someone who will fill up the middle position. But Ian Kinsler recently filled up the spot, which means that the Tigers have an open position.

While the Tigers are reportedly rebuilding their team roster, their goal seemed to be looking forward for the team's future since they appear to be opting to sign up younger talents from the minor league through draft and trades. But because of Kinsler's departure, they need someone to fill in the spot.

If Walkers will be offered for the role, he is expected to demand at least $20 million for a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, other reports claimed that the Tigers could also benefit if they acquire Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner. He had a solid 4.6 rEAR in 2017 over 28 starts, with an ERA of 3.40 in 166 2⁄3 innings. While he suffered several injuries throughout his career, he could still be worth $20 million for a two-year contract.

If the team will also need a relief pitcher, the Tigers could reportedly acquire Tony Watson for a $12 million deal for two years. While he may not have a stellar career average, he never had an ERA that reached more than 3.38 in a full season. He is also known for playing for at least 67 games on the average for the last six seasons.

The Tigers are expected to complete their 25-man lineup before the 2018 MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 29.