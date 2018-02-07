MLB Free Agency News: Kansas City Royals Target Eric Hosmer First, Mike Moustakas Next

Reuters/Dan Hamilton Kansas City Royals want to re-sign Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas.

The Kansas City Royals are planning to re-sign Eric Hosmer first, and then work on grabbing Mike Moustakas back to their side.

This season in the Major League Baseball (MLB), the Royals want to get Hosmer and Moustakas back on their team since both players helped the team win a World Series over three years ago.

According to general manager Dayton Moore, his priority of the two is Hosmer. He plans to get Hosmer to play first base for the Kansas City Royals, while Moustakas would fill in third base.

"We want to make it clear that Hos is the player that fits us for the future. I want to get through the Hosmer negotiations before we work on Moustakas," Hosmer told Soren Petro during an interview in "The Program" of 810 AM.

Moore revealed that they have been in negotiations with Hosmer since last week. However, he doesn't feel confident that they have "made much progress" over their discussions.

The Royals general manager also shared that he and Hosmer's camp have "exchanged contract numbers." However, he admits that they are in no place to "set the market on a player like Hosmer."

Meanwhile, although Moore is reserving Moustakas as his next target, the player doesn't seem to see the Kansas City Royals as one of his top teams to consider.

"Moustakas had some expectations that were a little different, places he wanted to play. It was clear from the beginning that we weren't a high priority," Moore explained.

Over the Kansas City Royals, Moustakas could be considering New York's Yankees and Mets, both of whom have expressed interest in him. Another thing that Moustakas is considering is the contract value.

Since he only earned roughly $8.7 million last year, Moustakas reportedly wants to grab a contract that will offer him generously more.