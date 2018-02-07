MLB Free Agency News: Why Mike Moustakas Best Fits the New York Yankees

Reuters/USA Today Sports Mike Moustakas could be the newest player of the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees need to secure their line up this Major League Baseball season, and Mike Moustakas just might be the key.

This season, the New York Yankees are in need of a player to fill in their competitively composed team, and Moustakas appears to be the perfect fit for a third base play for them.

NJ rounded up Moustakas stats and what he can bring to the New York Yankees for this season of the Major League Baseball.

Moustakas achieved 38 home runs last year for the Kansas City Royals. The free agent's 40-home run potential will surely bring more power to the team's line up, which already has the ability to break the single-season homer record.

He also has a left swing that would bring a big advantage to the New York Yankees if they paired it up with their short porches. Moustakas left swing can also balance out Aaron Boone's order; since the New York Yankees' projected line-up always turn out to be right-handed.

On the other hand, Moustakas could find an offer from the New York Yankees that he just might agree on.

The New York Yankees could offer Moustakas a $13M contract for one year. This appears to be a very attractive offer for Moustakas, especially since he's reportedly aiming to earn more than what he did last year, the MLB Daily Dish reports. Moustakas roughly earned around $8.7 million last year, and he's looking to strike a deal that can offer him much more.

The Yankees originally opted to sign Todd Frazier on their team. Given the new luxury tax this year, the New York Yankees were willing to offer Frazier about $10 to $12 million on a contract.

Unfortunately, Frazier already signed with the New York Mets, leaving the Yankees to fend for their another player to sign.