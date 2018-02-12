MLB Free Agency Rumors 2018: New York Yankees Looking to Add Lance Lynn and Eduardo Nunez?

Reuters/Lance Iversen-USA Today Sports CA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) throws to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of their MLB baseball game at AT&T Park.

Considering the nearing beginning of the spring training, the New York Yankees are reportedly scouring the free agency and trade markets for the best player to add to the armory. So far, recent rumors suggest that the Yankees are looking toward Lance Lynn and Eduardo Nunez's directions.

According to reports, the rumor that the Yankees might be looking at Lynn is based on the fact that starter Yu Darvish has just recently signed on the Chicago Cubs. On top of having Todd Frazier off of the market, it seems that the Yankees are displaying the highest possibility to add Lynn, whom they have kept under their radar during the offseason. The only problem and the biggest one is the fact that they would have to adjust their budget to accommodate the demands of Lynn's history and talent. However, if they were able to accommodate Lynn, it would give them a starter who can offer above average pitching and an impressive track record.

Further reports reveal that aside from Lynn, the New York Yankees are also looking at Nunez. Unfortunately, they are not the only one, as rumors also suggest that the Red Sox are also interested in the player. Showing a record of an above average OPS and compiling 123 extra-base hits and 81 stolen bases on his resume, Nunez might be the right player that the Yankees can add to make a powerful starting team. Adding the fact that Nunez was part of the Yankees before he blossomed into his career, then the team will have a veteran in their ranks, which is sure to boost up their performance and hurt Boston's goals in the process.

The New York Yankees have yet to release an official announcement on the matter. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.