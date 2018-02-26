MLB Free Agency Rumors: Bautista Eyeing Rays?

Reuters/Winslow Townson - USA Today Sports Bautista is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays for the season.

Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista is part of the Major League Baseball (MLB) players who have not yet been signed for any team for the season.

It is not because Bautista does not want to play. In fact, it looks like Bautista already has a particular team in mind that he would like to sign with: the Tampa Bay Rays.

The right fielder lives in Tampa, which makes it reasonable for him to pick a team close to home. Many players from different major sports leagues have always considered playing for their hometown, especially when already aging. Bautista is currently a veteran who is about to turn 38 years old in October.

Added to this, the Rays also have a projected lineup that would be suitable for Bautista. Kevin Kiermaier, Mallex Smith, Denard Span, and Carlos Gomez now play for the outfield of the Rays.

Meanwhile, there is also a high chance for the Rays to be picking Bautista this season as Bautista would be an interesting addition to their team.

According to Marc Tompkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Bautista's physique is good for competition. He also has a great amount of mental strength needed to play corner infield spots. The baseball player may also agree to play for the Rays even with a low budget.

The Rays have let go of their last season's top five hitters, namely: Logan Morrison, Steven Souza, Corey Dickerson, and Evan Longoria. With this, the team has much space for the Dominican baseball player, especially when he agrees to play for a lower cost that would fit the Rays' budget. After all, the team let go their players to save money.

Bautista signed with the Blue Jays for $18 million last season. Bautista had 23 home runs in 157 of his games last season. Since 2010, Bautista has been hitting at least 20 home runs per year.