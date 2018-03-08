MLB Free Agency Rumors: Pitcher Lance Lynn Declines 2-Year Offer Worth $20M From Minnesota Twins?

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn is still unsigned even as teams are already deep into spring practice. It's not for a lack of offers, though, including one reportedly offered by the Minnesota Twins for a two-year deal worth $20 million, which was supposedly turned down by Lynn.

It's a very affordable contract for the Twins, which is now casting about for any upgrades that will not break the bank any more than the $118 million payroll they are projected to run for Opening Day, as Twin Cities noted.

Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn (31) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

It's already a record payroll for the club, even as Minnesota is still looking for additions to their team. "They're still looking for another starter," a rival scout observed.

For the 30-year-old right-hander, though, the deal is a "non-starter." Even at 30 years old, Lynn is still a former all-star and was a 15-game winner thrice; more deals are expected to be sent out to the pitcher.

Meanwhile, Lynn has been getting ready by working out with trainer Eric Cressey, who was also running a camp for Logan Morrison and Tyler Kinley. Lynn is not the only starter pitcher available right now, though — Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb, both also right-handers, are still unsigned with Opening Day fast approaching in less than a month.

Lynn has also missed a whole year when he dropped out of the 2016 season due to a Tommy John surgery, according to the Bleacher Report. His performance the next year was more than convincing, though, as he put up a record of 11–8 with 33 starts in a strong comeback season in 2017.

He also posted a 3.43 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP last season, a notch higher than his 3.38 career ERA.

Other clubs like the Cardinals and Orioles are expected to approach him with an offer sheet sometime before Opening Day, and the Twins might come back with another deal, too.