MLB Free Agency Rumors: The Chicago Cubs May Need Alex Cobb More Than Other Teams

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Alex Cobb began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to make their way back to the Fall Classic in 2018 after falling short this past season. And in pursuit of another pennant, they are bolstering their starting rotation.

The Cubs have already added one starter by inking righty Tyler Chatwood, and now, it seems that they may be looking to sign yet another right-handed hurler.

According to a recent report from Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago, the Cubs are "continuing their strong push" to add Alex Cobb to the rotation.

The Cubs' interest in Cobb may stem not just from their need to fill one other hole in their lineup.

Familiarity may be playing a role here as well. As Levine noted, Cobb has a relationship with both Cubs manager Joe Maddon and pitching coach Jim Hickey. Maddon and Hickey likely have a pretty good idea of the kind of player Cobb is, and their previous experiences with him could allow them to get the best out of him should he sign with the Cubs.

Furthermore, the Cubs may be looking to sign Cobb because they know that his command-driven approach could look even better when backed up by good defenders like the ones they currently employ.

One more reason for why the Cubs are after Cobb is because he can buy the team some time with regards to the development of their prospects.

While the best prospects in the Cubs' system currently are pitchers, even the top ones are not expected to make it to the Majors until at least 2019.

If they miss out on Cobb, the Cubs could be forced to call up one of their top Minor Leaguers ahead of schedule or dip back into the free agent market and sign a pitcher they do not know quite as well.

An ideal offseason for the Cubs likely involves signing Cobb, and whether or not that comes to fruition is something that should be revealed sooner rather than later.