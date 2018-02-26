MLB Free Agency Rumors: Tim Lincecum Has Guaranteed Contract Offer?

Reuters/Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports Tim Lincecum is rumored to have a guaranteed contract offer with a team that is not the San Diego Giants.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) free agent market is slowly tapering off, and only a few options are left unsigned. This includes Tim Lincecum, who was also not signed with a team last season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2010 most valuable player (MVP) of MLB postseason has not yet begun his contract with any team in this offseason period. This may perhaps be because Lincecum has not had his best plays in the recent seasons.

Since 2012, Lincecum has been having a hard time recovering his game. His injuries have also badly affected his performance. Based on his records, Lincecum is losing his game. By now, he is also harder to teach new mechanics and techniques.

Added to this, a factor that may be leading to Lincecum not being signed is that the pitcher will also command a high salary as he has had several achievements in the past. Lincecum has also been an above-average big league contributor for more than five years.

Even so, there have already been teams that expressed their interest in Lincecum including Texas and San Francisco. Lincecum had been a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champions with the San Francisco Giants.

But, according to the McCovey Chronicles, Lincecum has garnered a guaranteed contract offer, and it is not with the Giants. It is highly possible that the Padres or the Marlins are the ones who have gotten Lincecum.

MLB reporter Mark Feinsand posted on Twitter that "Lincecum looked 'ripped' and was clocked at 90-93 mph." With this, the pitcher may have impressed several major league teams in the room.

Lincecum has a 110 to 89 win-loss record in the MLB with a 3.74 earned run average. He is known for his powerful pitches that have led many teams in strikeouts.

Lincecum has also won multiple World Series championships and Cy Young Awards. He has also been elected to multiple All-Star Games.