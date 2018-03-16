MLB News: Jake Arrieta Writes Emotional Farewell to Chicago After Signing With Phillies

Reuters/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates after his final pitch of the ninth inning for a no hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2015

Jake Arrieta posted a handwritten and sentimental farewell note to Chicago fans after it was confirmed that he had already signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Shortly after the deal was made public, Arrieta took to Twitter to formally say goodbye to the fans in Chicago. The letter appeared to be a very personal one as Arrieta posted a photo of his handwritten farewell note.

The 32-year-old pitcher began his message by remembering the time he entered the Cubs via a trade on July 2, 2013 after going through some difficulties with his former team.

"This was the beginning of a four and a half year stretch that would forever change our lives," Arrieta wrote.

Many Major League Baseball fans consider Arrieta's time in the Cubs as the breakthrough of his career after the Baltimore Orioles traded him. He recalled those times and added that before joining the Chicago baseball club, he was "on the verge of walking away" from playing professionally.

Arrieta then referred to his trade to the Cubs as a "transformation" that was inspired by his then pregnant wife and young son.

"Chicago was our home, and will forever be a special place for my entire family. We raised our children in Wrigleyville, one of the most iconic places in all of sports. Going to work every day was an honour for many reasons from the storied history of the organization, to the high character individuals I was surrounded by year after year," Arrieta added in the letter.

The pitcher also reminisced on being part of the Cubs' first World Series Championship after 108 years as well as being able play at the NLCS and NL Central.

He also thanked his teammates, who he will soon face from the opposite side of the field, and praised them for their dedication and for "willingly shed blood, sweat, and tears." In closing, Arrieta thanked Chicago "for the memories."

On Tuesday, Arrieta arrived in Philadelphia.