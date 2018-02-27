MLB Roster Rumors: José Bautista Reportedly Interested In Playing For The Tampa Bay Rays

Reuters/Dan Hamilton-USA Today Sports Toronto Blue Jays right fielder José Bautista (19) hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game at Rogers Centre.

Spring training is already underway. However, the Tampa Bay Rays may not be done making moves in free agency.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays reportedly want to add another power bat to their roster, and long-time Toronto Blue Jays right fielder José Bautista happens to be interested in joining them.

"Even after adding 1B/DH C.J. Cron and Gomez, it wouldn't be a surprise if they seek another right-handed hitter who can play outfield. If so, an interesting option could be Jose Bautista. Now 37, coming off a rough year in Toronto, the longtime Tampa resident is said to be in great shape, focused, able to play corner infield spots and keenly interested in playing for the Rays, presumably knowing it would be for a low salary," Topkin said in his report.

Bautista is a two-time Major League Baseball (MLB) home run leader (2010 and 2011), and he was honored with the Silver Slugger Award three times during his tenure with the Blue Jays.

At 37 years old, Bautista is already entering the tail end of his career, but the six-time All-Star is in great shape, and he still has a lot to offer. In 157 games with the Blue Jays last season, he posted a 0.203/0.308/0.366 slash line, and he also recorded 23 home runs, 65 runs batted in, 27 doubles, and six stolen bases in 686 plate appearances.

With Denard Span, Carlos Gómez, Kevin Kiermaier, and Mallex Smith playing in the outfield, Bautista may not see much action if he joins the Rays. He may serve in a platoon in one of the outfield positions, and he may see some time at the designated hitter position as well.

Still, adding him makes sense for the Rays because they need all the help they can get after they parted ways with Evan Longoria, Logan Morrison, Steven Souza, and Corey Dickerson this offseason.