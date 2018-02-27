MLB Roster Rumors: Logan Morrison Reportedly Signing With The Minnesota Twins

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Seattle Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison (20) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sept. 1, 2015.

The Minnesota Twins have just added another left-handed power bat to their lineup.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Twins have agreed to terms with first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison on a one-year, $6.5 million contract with a vesting option for the 2019 season. The sluggers could earn a total of $16.5 million over two years.

The Twins still have not announced the signing because the deal is still pending a physical. "There's a lot out there and people are talking, but if it happens, we have things to take care of to make it official," Twins manager Paul Molitor noted, via MLB.com. "That's all I can say," he added.

Morrison will join fellow left-handed hitters Joe Mauer, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro on the roster. "He's a good player. I can't believe it took this long for him to sign with a team, but I'm glad he's on our side," reliever Addison Reed stated.

Morrison posted a 0.246/0.353/0.516 slash line in 149 games with the Tampa Bay Rays last season to go with 38 home runs, 85 runs batted in, 22 doubles, 81 walks, and two stolen bases in 601 plate appearances.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him," Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson said. "Everybody knows he can hit. We're excited to have anybody like that with that kind of power in our locker room for sure," he continued.

The addition of Morrison will probably hurt Kennys Vargas' chance of making the roster because the former is expected to back up Joe Mauer at first base, and he will likely serve as the Twins' primary designated hitter as well. Robbie Grossman's playing time will also be affected.

At any rate, Morrison provides additional insurance to the designated hitter position for the Twins because Miguel Sano's status for the start of the season is currently unclear.