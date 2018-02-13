MLB Roster Rumors: New York Yankees Reportedly Interested in Lance Lynn

Reuters/Lance Iversen-USA Today Sports CA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) throws to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of their MLB baseball game at AT&T Park.

It seems the New York Yankees are still looking to add more depth to their starting rotation this offseason.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Yankees are reportedly eyeing free-agent starting pitcher Lance Lynn.

"With Darvish -- and Todd Frazier -- having signed elsewhere, the Yankees' free-agent options are coming into focus. They have monitored Lynn's marketplace this offseason, but it's unclear if they can fit him into the roughly $15 million they have budgeted for spending between now and Opening Day. The Yankees' payroll is not yet close to the $197-million luxury-tax threshold, but general manager Brian Cashman wants to allow flexibility for Trade Deadline moves," Morosi wrote in his report.

Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, Masahiro Tanaka, C.C. Sabathia, and Jordan Montgomery are expected to comprise the Yankees' five-man starting rotation next season, but Lynn will be a welcome addition if they can get him to join them. Lynn missed the entire 2016 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery, but he was able to fully bounce back last year.

The right-hander went 11-8 with a 3.43 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.23 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) in 33 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. He also had 153 strikeouts in 186.1 innings pitched.

Lynn spent the first seven years of his career with the Cardinals, and he was part of the National League (NL) All-Star team in 2012. He became a free agent after he declined the club's $17.4 million qualifying offer last November.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has reported that the Yankees are among the clubs that have reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays to inquire about the availability of right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

He went 10–8 with a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 28 starts with last season, and he also recorded 127 strikeouts in 143.1 innings pitched.