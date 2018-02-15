MLB Roster Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among the Clubs Interested in Tim Lincecum

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum (55) in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, June 21, 2015.

Two-time National League (NL) Cy Young award winner Tim Lincecum is prepared to make a comeback in the majors, and he seems to be drawing plenty of interest in the free agent market.

Lincecum will throw in a showcase for his suitors this Thursday in Seattle, and according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, representatives from the San Francisco Giants are expected to be there to check him out.

"Hints have suggested Lincecum has shown some velocity in recent workouts. But the teams will want to see for themselves," Heyman said in his report.

"Lincecum in the past has strongly preferred to be on the West Coast, and while that may hold true even today, he may need to consider all alternatives. Though if the Giants want him back, it may be hard for him to resist; they have been accommodating for him in recent months, allowing him to use facilities of theirs in Scottsdale, Ariz. as he worked to return," he continued.

Scouts from the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres are reportedly among those expected to be in attendance as well, per ESPN.

The four-time All-Star is no longer a high-quality pitcher at this point in his career, but he should get the chance to compete for a bullpen role if he signs with the Giants.

Lincecum went 2–6 a 9.16 earned run average (ERA) and a 2.37 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) in nine starts with the Los Angeles Angels during the 2016 season before he was designated for assignment. He also had 32 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched.

Lincecum won three World Series titles as a member of the Giants from 2007 to 2015. He did not play in the majors last season.