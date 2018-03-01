MLB Roster Rumors: Tim Lincecum Reportedly Signing With The Texas Rangers

Reuters/John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the 7th inning during game two of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium, Oct. 22, 2014.

It looks like Tim Lincecum is heading to Texas.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the two-time National League (NL) Cy Young Award winner has reportedly agreed to the Rangers, and he is expected to compete for the club's closer role. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan has also reported that Lincecum has a chance to secure the closer role.

That said, the deal is pending a physical, and it has not been confirmed by the Rangers.

Lincecum has enjoyed a successful career in Major League Baseball (MLB). The veteran pitcher was named to four straight All-Star teams from 2008-11, and he won three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants from 2007 to 2015.

However, Lincecum did not play in the majors or minors last year, and he had a forgettable stint with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 where he went 2-6 with a 9.16 earned run average (ERA) and a 2.37 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) in nine starts to go with 32 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched. He was eventually designated for assignment later that season.

Still, he looked in great shape, and he put up a positive performance during his showcase in mid-February.

Meanwhile, ESPN's David Schoenfield has pointed out that the Rangers probably will not make Lincecum their closer, especially on opening day, until they are sure he is ready to contribute.

"When the Giants won World Series titles in 2012 and 2014, it's notable that Lincecum made only one playoff start over those two postseasons (and pitched only one game in relief the entire 2014 run)," Schoenfield said in his column.

"We're supposed to believe that seven years after his last good season, Lincecum will rediscover stuff good enough to make him a closer? It's not an impossible idea, but he has a lot to prove before the Rangers even remotely consider him for that job," he added.