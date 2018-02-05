MLB Rumors: A New York Battle for Free Agent Todd Frazier May Be Taking Place

Both the Yankees and Mets have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Frazier

The 2017-18 MLB offseason is hitting the homestretch, but there are still teams out there that could benefit from making some major signings.

The two New York teams, for instance, seem like they could benefit from signing a veteran player to man third base, and there is a chance that they may even be eyeing the same potential acquisition.

Over on Twitter, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently reported that the New York Mets consider Todd Frazier as a leading candidate to take over one of their open infield positions.

Frazier spent a significant portion of last year with the New York Yankees, and an earlier report from Brendan Kuty of NJ.com indicated that interest remains between the player and the team.

For the Yankees, bringing Frazier back makes sense because he can work as an effective short-term starter as the franchise continues to prepare top prospect Miguel Andujar to eventually man third base for many years to come.

It does not hurt that Frazier seemed to quickly become a clubhouse and fan favorite, and any team can benefit immensely from having a player like him around.

As for the Mets, they are looking to bounce back from a frustrating and injury-plagued 2017 and signing someone like Frazier who has a track record of solid production can help keep the offense afloat should key contributors succumb to injuries again.

To put it simply, Frazier fits in well with both the Yankees and the Mets, and there is a chance that those two franchises are chasing after his signature at this moment.

Missing out on Frazier could force one of those two teams to search for other free agent options or hand third base over to an unproven player.

The Mets and Yankees have had their share of battles over the years, and their latest one may be happening over who gets to sign Frazier.