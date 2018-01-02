MLB Rumors: Alex Cobb Would Be an Excellent Signing for the Milwaukee Brewers

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Alex Cobb began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers surprised baseball fans last season as they improved significantly and came very close to making the playoffs.

The Brewers are now looking to build on their success from last year, and one of the ways they may be trying to do so is through signing one of the market's better free agents.

Over on Twitter, MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that Cobb's representatives and the Brewers "have been in touch recently."

Now, there is a big gap between simply talking and actually making a deal, so there is no guarantee that those talks will lead to anything.

The Brewers may be best-served to do what they can to land Cobb, however, since doing so can help their chances of making the postseason this year in a number of ways.

The first and most obvious way that Cobb can help the team is by simply being an improvement over the other starters who are members of the Brewers' current roster. The Brewers do not have the most impressive collection of starters – Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson may be the team's better starting pitchers – and so adding someone like Cobb can significantly improve the rotation.

Another reason why signing Cobb could turn out to be a very good move for the Brewers is because of something Morosi also mentioned.

Earlier this offseason, rumors hinted that the Chicago Cubs were one of the favorites to sign Cobb.

That means that if the Brewers can sign Cobb, they have not only added a good starting pitcher, but they have also kept a good starting pitcher from signing with a division rival.

The Brewers will likely still not be favored to win the National League Central even if they add Cobb, but they may have a better chance of accomplishing that feat with him in the rotation.

In what could turn out to be a tight race for the NL Central crown next season, perhaps Cobb could be the difference-maker.