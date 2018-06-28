MLB Rumors: Has Josh Donaldson Played His Last Game for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Donaldson is a potential trade candidate for the deadline and a free agent at the end of the season

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Josh Donaldson with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015

It's no coincidence that the rise of the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this decade took place at the same time that third baseman Josh Donaldson tapped into his full potential as a baseball player.

In the two years the Blue Jays made the postseason this decade, Donaldson was the one leading the way for the team, winning the American League MVP award in 2015 and following that up with another stellar season the year after.

These last two years have not been as kind to Donaldson, however, as injuries have kept him off the field for extended periods of time.

The latest update regarding Donaldson, as reported by The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath, is that he's suffered a setback during rehab, and he likely won't be back for at least another month or so.

By the time Donaldson may be ready to play again, there's a chance that he may be wearing a different uniform.

With the Blue Jays not looking like serious threats to make the playoffs this year, they could make Donaldson available via trade since he's going to become a free agent anyway in the winter.

Trading Donaldson now or even within the next few weeks would make it tough for the Blue Jays to recoup maximum value in a deal, but that may still be better than just having him walk away.

Another reason why the Blue Jays may be open to dealing Donaldson and thus ending his stint with the franchise is that they already have other players who can take over him.

For the rest of this season, Yangervis Solarte can man the hot corner for the Blue Jays if they trade Donaldson, and next year, well, it could be time for the organization's top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to get his shot in the Majors.

Donaldson certainly has been a good player for the Blue Jays, but it may soon be time for him to bid farewell to the franchise and to the fans in Toronto.