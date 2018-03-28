Bumgarner may not be able to pitch for the Giants until June at the earliest

The 2018 season hasn't even started yet, and already, the San Francisco Giants find themselves in a hole.

Injuries to two vital members of the rotation have put the Giants in a position where they already need to tap into their depth just to get through the first few games.

The injury to Jeff Samardzija hurts the team, but it's the one to southpaw Madison Bumgarner that really complicates matters.

The Giants were relying on Bumgarner to give them the edge every fifth day and hopefully put them within striking distance of the NL West crown or at least a Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Bumgarner is now expected to be out until June at the earliest, meaning they will have to find some way to get through the next two months without their ace.

The Giants are not just sitting still and watching their season get away from them, of course, as recent rumors are even hinting that they are trying to acquire someone who can help pick up the slack.

Over on Twitter, MLB insider Jon Morosi pointed to the Houston Astros as a "potential trade partner" for the Giants due in part to that AL West squad having so much starting pitching, that they can afford to have Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock pitching out of the bullpen to begin the year.

In a later tweet, Morosi added that the Astros are "more willing" to trade McHugh because he's the one closer to free agency.

Now, if the Giants don't believe that McHugh or even Peacock can be enough of a difference-maker for them, or that dealing with either would cost too much in the way of prospects, then they could just go ahead and promote someone from their farm system in the hopes that whoever they call up can produce.

Righty Tyler Beede is a prime candidate for a call-up, and while he's not projected to be a star starting pitcher, he could be good enough to at least hold down the fort for the Giants.

Southpaw Andrew Suarez could also get a look from the Giants. Suarez is not the most exciting pitching prospect, but the 25-year-old is someone who can probably eat up some innings if needed.

Now if the Giants cannot trade for someone and are reluctant to call up a young pitcher, then they may still go into the free agent market and see if they can come to a last-minute agreement with a veteran.

Per MLBTradeRumors.com, there are still some solid if unspectacular free agent starting pitchers remaining on the market, and the Giants could talk themselves into signing one of them if they feel that doing so is a must to avoid a slow start to this season.

The Giants' roster is filled with veterans, and they need to make the most out of this season because they may not have many opportunities left to contend with this core. It is essential for them to find someone who can at least approximate some of Bumgarner's production because failing to do so could lead to another lost season.