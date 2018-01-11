MLB Rumors: Is a Surprise Team About to Land Alex Cobb?

Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers may not be the only teams after Cobb

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Alex Cobb with the Tampa Bay Rays

Alex Cobb's foray into free agency has been an interesting one to follow thus far.

Early on, it seemed like there was a match.

When Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago reported back in December that the Chicago Cubs were making a "strong push" to sign Cobb, it seemed like something that would get done eventually.

After all, the Cubs need more pitching, and as Levine pointed out, Cobb is familiar with Joe Maddon and Jim Hickey, the team's manager and pitching coach, respectively.

Cobb has not signed with the Cubs yet, however, and earlier this month, things took an interesting turn when MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that the Milwaukee Brewers "have been in touch" with the aforementioned pitcher's representatives.

Cobb signing with the Brewers makes sense too since that team could benefit from having another veteran starter in the rotation, and it would not necessarily be a bad thing for them to snag a player that a division rival also showed interest in.

Thus far though, Cobb has also not agreed to a contract with the Brewers.

With neither the Cubs nor the Brewers being able to secure a deal with Cobb currently, there is a chance that both of them may have left the door open for a different team to swoop in and sign the 30-year-old pitcher.

In a recent article, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put forth his best guesses for where some of the top free agents could sign based in part on talks with a number of agents and executives.

When guessing where Cobb would sign this offseason, Feinsand did not go with either the Cubs or the Brewers. Instead he opted to name the Philadelphia Phillies as his "best guess" for where Cobb could end up in.

Feinsand noted that signing Cobb "would be a good start toward a return to contention" for the Phillies.

The Phillies have already shown that they are open to adding veterans this offseason by signing Carlos Santana to a deal back in December, so it is certainly possible that they could dip back into the market again to acquire a veteran pitcher next.

If the Cubs or Brewers truly want to sign Cobb, they may need to act now since there may be other teams ready to make a move, like the Phillies for instance.

More news about the latest MLB rumors should be made available soon.