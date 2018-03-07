MLB Rumors: Is There Still a Chance for Alex Cobb to End up With the New York Yankees?

Cobb seen as one of the best players remaining on the free agent market

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Alex Cobb with the Tampa Bay Rays

It took a lot longer than expected but many of the big names on the free agent market eventually did sign with teams. There are still some impact players available though, and starting pitcher Alex Cobb is among them.

Cobb is a known commodity at this point. He probably does not have a Cy Young award in his future, but he can be a solid mid-rotation option for a contending team.

Cobb is bound to sign with a team eventually, and one franchise that has been identified as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old is the New York Yankees.

In a recent article, the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo mentioned that the Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins "seem like legitimate landing spots" for Cobb.

For fans who have been monitoring this situation with Cobb, the Yankees still being mentioned as a team that could sign the aforementioned starting pitcher can seem somewhat surprising.

After all, it was just last month that after being asked about the likelihood of the Yankees signing either Cobb or fellow free agent hurler Lance Lynn, new manager Aaron Boone said "it's my understanding that those guys really aren't in play for us," MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported.

So, did something change with the Yankees?

That is hard to tell, but a possible explanation for why Cobb is still being linked to the Yankees is because the team is on the shortlist of World Series contenders this season.

Cobb on his own may not be able to carry a team to a title, but add him to a roster already full off remarkable talents and maybe they can all work together to achieve something truly special.

At this point, signing Cobb does not seem to be a priority for the Yankees, and it is unclear if the team is interested in doing that, but things can change midseason. If Cobb is still on the market by then, there is a non-zero chance that the Yankees will sign him and hope that he can work well as a midseason addition, allowing them to bypass the trade market while still strengthening the roster.

Maybe Cobb is not a Yankee now, but in the future? The possibility cannot be ruled out.