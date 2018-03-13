MLB Rumors: Jake Arrieta Signs Three-Year, $75 Million Deal With The Philadelphia Phillies

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning in game two of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 26, 2016.

Jake Arrieta is now officially a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies have confirmed that the 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

"This is an exciting day for the Phillies organization and our fans," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said on Monday, via ESPN.

"Jake is among the best pitchers in baseball and his list of accomplishments is exceptional. He is an elite competitor, a tireless worker and a winner, and I am confident that he will be a great addition to our talented young team and the city of Philadelphia," he continued.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the contract is for three years and is worth $75 million. The one-time All-Star is set to earn $30 million this year, $25 million in the 2019 season, and $20 million in the final year of the deal.

Arrieta will reportedly have the right to terminate the deal following the 2019 season, but the Phillies can void that if they exercise a two-year extension that will pay the starting pitcher $20 million per season in 2021 and 2022. That means the deal can be worth up to $135 million in over five seasons.

In 30 starts last season, Arrieta went 14–10 with a 3.53 earned run average (ERA) to go with 163 strikeouts and 55 walks in 168.1 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, relief pitcher Tommy Hunter has revealed that he had been pushing Arrieta to sign with the Phillies throughout the offseason.

"I've been on the phone with him this whole entire offseason to see if it can work out," Hunter said on Monday, according to ESPN. "Ultimately, it's up to the people in charge to get this done, and they did it," he added.

Hunter and Arrieta were teammates with the Baltimore Orioles from 2011-13.