MLB Rumors: Lance Lynn Signing With The Minnesota Twins

Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn (31) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

The Minnesota Twins' rotation for the 2018 season is starting to look pretty good.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn has agreed to sign a one-year, $12-million deal to join the Twins on Saturday. The right-hander could earn up to $14 million if he attains performance bonuses.

The Twins reportedly released veteran pitcher Anibal Sanchez on Sunday to make room for Lynn on the roster.

The team has already added starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, first baseman Logan Morrison, and relievers Addison Reed and Fernando Rodney this offseason, and long-time face of the franchise Joe Mauer seems to be quite happy with the latest addition to the roster.

"Just what I've seen from the other dugout, he looks like a competitor, comes right after you," Mauer said of Lynn, via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "I know he eats up a lot of innings. That will be a good thing for us," he continued.

"To be able to add a guy like Lynn or Morrison at this stage of the year or offseason — I don't know, are we still in offseason? — to be able to add talent like that is definitely something I really haven't seen in my time here. I'm definitely happy to welcome those guys," he added.

The Twins are expected to roll with Lynn, Odorizzi, Kyle Gibson, and Jose Berrios in a four-man rotation to begin the season since Ervin Santana is expected to be sidelined until early May after he had surgery to repair the damage on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Lynn went 11–8 with a 3.43 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.23 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) in 33 starts with the Cardinals last season. He also had 153 strikeouts and 78 walks in 186.1 innings pitched.