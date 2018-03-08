MLB Rumors: Rangers Reportedly Signed Martinez

Reuters/Jessica Rinaldi The Texas Rangers have been adding to their international bonus pool, trading with the Reds and the Royals.

The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez.

Martinez met with the Rangers on Tuesday, with the team signing him the first day he was eligible to sign with a Major League club. The 21-year-old will be receiving $2.8 million for his signing bonus, according to the Major League Baseball (MLB) Website. The young athlete will also be receiving a minor league contract along with the $2.8 million.

But, Martinez's age and the shortage in his professional experience subjects him to the international bonus pool rules. Foreign professionals are defined by the MLB as players who are at least 25 years old and have played professionally in a foreign league for at least six seasons.

Reportedly, the Rangers have lately been adding to their international bonus pool. The team have acquired their international bonus pool money as they swapped with the Kansas Royals last February. The Rangers have also picked up $350,000 in international slot money from the Cincinnati Reds in the same month.

Fans will also be interested to note that Martinez has the skills.

Martinez stands five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. According to Ben Badler of Baseball America, the athlete has long been a prospect for Cuba. Martinez is said to have a high swing-and-miss rate, but the athlete is also a good low-ball hitter which makes up for his weakness.

Martinez is also praised for his speed and power, which lands him on a high rank in the prospects list. The MLB Website reports that Martinez is number two on MLB Pipeline's International Prospects list.

According to Ben Weinrib of the MLB Website, Martinez hit .333/.469/.498 in the 2016 to 2017 season of the Cuban Serie Nacional. The young athlete scored six home runs and 24 stolen bases in 264 plate appearances over 61 games. He has also had more walks than strikeouts, scoring 52 to 30 respectively.