MLB Rumors: Tampa Bay Rays Intent on Keeping Chris Archer

Reuters/ Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer launches a pitch against the Houston Astros back in 2015.

A report says the Tampa Bay Rays will do its best to keep Chris Archer in its team this spring, despite the strong contention for the ace pitcher.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the 29-year-old pitcher in the past months, with a number of teams reportedly hoping to get him come spring.

Archer would be a great addition to any team in the Major League Baseball (MLB). He is among the league's most valuable starters. He has made more starts than any pitcher in baseball over the past four seasons — a total of 133.

He also has a very appealing contract, where he will make less than $34 million in the next four years, before he can file for free agency.

Most importantly, rumor has it that the Tampa Bays are looking to shed their payroll, even at the expense of losing a good player.

It was earlier reported that at least 10 teams would be more than willing to take Archer in. Among them are the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to an analyst, however, Archer's contract is so appealing, even for the Rays. It would not make sense for them to give him up. Senior baseball writer Jon Heyman also recently wrote in his column for "FanRags Sports," "One team that's talked to the Rays predicts, 'No way they trade Chris Archer.' And how do you know? 'They wanted our whole farm system.'"

Despite the team's recent major shake-up — they have already cut ties with Corey Dickerson, Steven Souza Jr., Jake Odorizzi, and Logan Morrison — it is highly unlikely that they would give up Archer, too.

If ever the Tampa Bay Rays opened a negotiation for an Archer trade, they are expected to ask for a lot in exchange. The team would not give up such a valuable player so easily.