MLB Rumors: Tampa Bay Rays Target Neil Walker

A report says Tampa Bay Rays could get free agent Neil Walker, if he makes his price reasonable.

Last weekend, the Boston Globe reported that the Kansas City Royals gave the 32-year-old second baseman a disappointing offer that Walker did not have a hard time walking away from.

According to the report, the Royals were unsuccessful in bringing Walker on board, citing the player's high asking price. But then again, their offer was no good to begin with. The Kansas team reportedly offered Walker a minor league deal, with a chance to make it to the big club.

Granted, Walker has not been his best in the past year. He tore his hamstring after a making a hot start in the 2017 season, which he ended up splitting between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.

Still, he is a key upgrade that many teams could use, not in the minor league but in the major league. Critics thought it was very disconcerting that the Royals would even think Walker was only worth a minor league.

In all eight of his big league seasons, he has posted an OPS+ above 100 an on-base percentage over .400 after joining the Brewers.

Despite his age and not-so-competitive defense, he is still seen as an average player that could help teams for the 2018 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays had a recent major shake-up after trading away Jake Odorizzi, Corey Dickerson, and Steven Souza Jr. Some think they could go further by replacing second baseman Joey Wendle with Walker. He should be able to assist the Rays to get an additional win or two.

Right now, however, Walker looks like a Brad Miller that only a rich man can afford.

If the Rays would ever consider the possibility of taking Walker, he would have to agree to bring down his price and settle for a short-term one-year deal. This is the only way a Walker-Tampa Bay team-up would be deemed reasonable.