MLB Rumors: Which Other Teams Could Be Interested in Adding Slugger J.D. Martinez?

Martinez reportedly 'fed up' with the 'inflexibility' of the Boston Red Sox

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a two run home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Heading into the offseason, it seemed pretty likely that slugger J.D. Martinez would soon end up bashing homeruns for the Boston Red Sox.

Though the Red Sox played very well throughout the 2017 season, it was one of the few teams that lacked a true power threat in its lineup.

Martinez is fresh off a 45-homerun campaign.

The Red Sox is looking to contend again in 2018, so it makes sense for the team to go after a hitter like Martinez.

Recent rumors, however, are hinting that the Martinez-Red Sox pairing that initially seemed bound to become a reality may now not come to fruition.

In a recent article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared some information from sources who noted that Martinez "is telling people that he is fed up with the Red Sox's inflexibility and would rather sign with another club."

The question now though is which team could sign Martinez if he really is moving on from the Red Sox?

One club that could make a run at signing Martinez is the one he most recently spent time with.

The Arizona Diamondbacks do not have the most impressive collection of outfielders. Centerfielder A.J. Pollock is a good player in the prime of his career, but the other two currently penciled in outfielders – David Peralta in right and Yasmany Tomas in left – are not exactly entrenched in their positions.

It is a bit risky asking Martinez to play the outfield regularly, but he can make up for his defensive shortcomings with a booming bat.

The Minnesota Twins could also be an interesting landing spot for Martinez. The Twins enjoyed a successful 2017 season, as they managed to turn things around quickly and even make the postseason.

The Twins' offseason has been pretty underwhelming at this point, but they can change that by adding a power hitter like Martinez.

Martinez could even step in and become the team's primary designated hitter. That way, he can continue to mash at the plate while not costing his team runs when he is playing defense.

For much of this offseason, it seemed that it was only a matter of time before Martinez signed with the Red Sox. But even if that does not happen, he can still be a significant contributor for a different team.