MLB Rumors: Which Team Will Free Agent First Baseman Eric Hosmer Sign With?

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Sep 15, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Eric Hosmer entered this offseason as one of the top free agents on the market. And while he has somewhat surprisingly still not signed with a team, it seems that may finally change soon.

A recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale that cited persons close to Hosmer revealed that two teams have already sent their contract offers to Hosmer.

One contract offer came from the only team Hosmer has played for in his Major League career – the Kansas City Royals. As seen on the report, the Royals' contract offer is for seven years and $147 million.

The San Diego Padres are the other team that has already sent a contract proposal to Hosmer, and, going by that USA Today report again, this offer is for seven years and $140 million.

Notably, in a recent report, The San Diego Union-Tribune's Dennis Lin, passed along some information shared by "people with knowledge of San Diego's pursuit," who revealed that the dollar amount in the contract offer is lower than $140 million though still "well above" $100 million.

So, with two teams reportedly having offers on the table for Hosmer, which one is he signing with?

Comparing the two franchises, it seems that the Padres are in better shape moving forward.

The Padres have the better collection of prospects and boast the kind of payroll flexibility that can enable them to bring in additional free agents who can help Hosmer and the other players already on the team contend.

The Royals did not have a particularly impressive farm system and also lack the same level of payroll flexibility, though they probably have the better collection of current MLB players.

Hosmer is young enough that he can sign with the Padres, endure a couple of losing seasons and still be a big part of the franchise's next winning team.

The Royals can offer him something akin to baseball immortality however. By re-signing with the only team he has played for, Hosmer could have a shot at being one of the best Royals in the franchise's history.

It is probably tough on Hosmer to decide between those teams, but given the more substantial offer and the shot at being a baseball legend in Kansas City, it would not be surprising at all if he opts to return to the Royals.

More news about the latest MLB rumors should be made available in the near future.