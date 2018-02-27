New Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently commented on the chances of the team signing either Cobb or Lynn

The New York Yankees are heading into 2018 with high expectations, even World Series aspirations.

With a lineup that looks primed to be among the most dangerous in baseball, and a bullpen stocked with arms capable of shutting down offenses, the Yankees seem to have everything needed to challenge for the championship.

Still, there are fans and analysts out there who believe the roster can be significantly improved, particularly in the rotation, which could explain why there are rumblings that the franchise may still go out and sign free agent starters such as Alex Cobb or Lance Lynn.

New manager Aaron Boone addressed those rumors recently and indicated that signing either of those two pitches is unlikely at this point.

According to a recent report from MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Boone specifically said, "At this point, I don't really see those guys as realistic options."

Boone then added: "I know Cash [Yankees general manager Brian Cashman] is always kicking the tires and always looking for ways to improve the club and monitoring every situation, but as we sit here today, it's my understanding that those guys really aren't in play for us. I'd be surprised."

So why would a team with World Series aspirations not be interested in adding at least one more veteran starting pitcher?

Well, the franchise is aiming to stay on budget for this year, so there is a chance Cobb and Lynn may be out of their price range.

One other reason is that the Yankees may already be content with the starting rotation they have.

Luis Severino emerged as the staff ace last year, and after an uneven regular season, Masahiro Tanaka showed up big time in the postseason.

Sonny Gray may be a bit overmatched as a number two starter but he can excel as a number three guy. Veteran CC Sabathia came up clutch for the team at various points of last season as well, and he is slotted in as the fourth starter.

The Yankees also have good candidates for the fifth spot in the rotation, which is currently occupied by Jordan Montgomery, who had an underrated rookie campaign. Should Montgomery struggle, the Yankees could turn to relief ace Chad Green and see how he fares in a return to starting or they could also take a look at Justus Sheffield, one of their top prospects.

The point here is that the Yankees are not lacking in internal options for the rotation, so while Cobb and/or Lynn could be good signings, investing in either of the two may not be necessary for the team.

Cobb and Lynn are not expected to don pinstripes this season, and that is not necessarily a bad thing for the Yankees.