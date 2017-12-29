MLB Rumors: Why the New York Yankees Should Put More Consideration Into Bringing Back Todd Frazier

Reuters/Anthony Gruppuso Oct 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) runs to third base against the Houston Astros during... Anthony Gruppuso October 17, 2017 10:19pm EDT

Despite already making some significant moves this offseason, there are still holes in the lineup that the New York Yankees need to address. To be more specific, the Yankees are still lacking everyday options at second and third base, though it would seem that they have someone in mind to take over the latter position.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com passed along some information from two sources who mentioned that "interest remains between the Yankees and free agent third baseman Todd Frazier." However, one of the sources also noted that the team's desire to stay on budget and under the luxury tax threshold was keeping the two sides from being able to talk much this offseason.

It has been known for quite a while now that the Yankees want to stay under the tax threshold because they want to have more payroll flexibility ahead of the 2018 offseason. That is understandable since that offseason could feature big names such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado entering the free agent market.

Still, the Yankees cannot afford to lose sight of the present as they prepare for the future.

While it would be ideal to save up money that can then be used to splurge on superstar signings next winter, the Yankees could benefit significantly from giving some of that money right now to Frazier to bring him back.

The Yankees could be World Series contenders as early as next season, and if they want to put themselves in the best position to succeed, they cannot afford to have spots in the lineup occupied by unproductive players.

Furthermore, with the Boston Red Sox also primed to contend next season, having Frazier on the team as opposed to a replacement-level player could make the difference between winning the American League East title or having to go through the Wild Card game again.

Also, Frazier has shown that he can be a consistent performer, with the numbers on his Baseball Reference page indicating that he is someone a team can rely upon for solid production.

The Yankees might be able to make things work by letting a youngster such as prospect Miguel Andujar take over at third, but that would be a risk. Signing Frazier gets rid of that risk.

The Yankees as currently constructed could probably contend, but they could be in an even better position to do so if they had a third baseman like Frazier on the team.

