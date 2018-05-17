Votto still has six years remaining on his contract after this season

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Joey Votto with the Cincinnati Reds last season

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is one of the few, true MLB superstars.

Since making his MLB debut back in September 2007, all Votto has done is produce efficiently for the Reds.

For his career, Votto has already piled up over 56 WAR (wins above replacement), according to Baseball Reference, and he's managed to do that by being a consistent performer throughout his career.

Though some injuries have cut into his yearly production, particularly in 2014, Votto has remained as good now as he was back in his mid to late 20s.

Probably the biggest reason Votto has been so consistent throughout his career is that of his approach to every plate appearance, as he makes sure not to waste any opportunity he has to do something positive for his team.

Votto's career is still far from over, but even at this point, he's already looking like a good candidate to earn enshrinement in baseball's Hall of Fame someday.

For now, the Hall of Fame question can be set aside, especially since there's a more pressing query that needs to be addressed now that is related to the 34-year-old.

Votto recently dropped by the "Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast" to discuss a wide range of topics, and among those is his current dissatisfaction with the state of his team.

During that interview, Votto stated that "there are so many people that are losing interest in our organization – and deservedly so." He added, "It hasn't been a fun time to be a Cincinnati Reds fan."

Lastly, Votto said that the way things have been going for the Reds is "disappointing."

Votto made it pretty clear during that conversation that he is not pleased with where the Reds are right now, and unfortunately for the veteran first baseman, it may take a while before the franchise is ready to seriously contend again.

While the Reds' farm system is starting to feature more top prospects, it will likely be a while before those young players will be able to contribute to the Major League team.

Votto being under contract until 2024 means he could still be around when the Reds are ready to contend again, but given his age, he likely won't be thrilled about the prospect of enduring more losing seasons.

So, does this mean that a trade is possible?

If a trade is going to happen here, then Votto will probably have to be the one to request it, especially since he has a full no-trade clause that would prevent the Reds from doing any deal they wanted.

The Reds are also in the bottom third of the Majors in terms of payroll, so it's not like Votto's salary is something they cannot afford. Furthermore, Votto is the undisputed face of the franchise, and the Reds can still lure in fans with him.

Votto's dissatisfaction with the current state of the Reds is understandable, but that alone may not lead to a trade.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.