Trophies linked to accomplishing certain feats on the diamond also included

PlayStation official website "MLB The Show 18" will be officially released on March 27

The Trophy list for "MLB The Show 18" has now surfaced online, meaning fans can check out which challenges they need to complete if they want to add a shiny new, Platinum Trophy to their collection.

A total of 29 Trophies are included in the upcoming game, according to Exophase, and some of them are ones players can unlock for completing some of the toughest feats in baseball.

For instance, the "El Ciclo" Trophy is handed over only to those who manage to hit for the Cycle — the act of hitting a single, double, triple and a home run with the same player all in the same game.

The "When It Rains, It Pours" Trophy is unlocked if players can tally 10 or more hits in a single game. Getting "Souvenir City" is done by swatting five home runs with the same team. "Deal with It" asks players to hit a Grand Slam.

Fans who love pitching can work on getting the "No Sweat" Trophy that will only pop once a player strikes out three batters in a row within the same half inning.

"MLB The Show 18" players will also be able to unlock Trophies by playing the other available modes.

Six Trophies are linked to hitting certain points in Road to The Show mode.

Notably, developers have applied some significant changes to this component of the game.

Things like Archetypes and Attribute Caps are elements of the mode players will now have to keep in mind, according to a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, and understanding those should help with the task of unlocking Trophies.

Another post on the PlayStation Blog details some of the changes that have been applied to Franchise mode, and yes, there are Trophies connected to this game offering — four of them, to be exact.

Baseball fans will be able to start working on unlocking "MLB The Show 18's" Trophies as soon as the game is officially released on March 27.