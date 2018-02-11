'MLB The Show 18' News: Additional Legends Confirmed for Upcoming Game

Babe Ruth previously revealed as one of the legends who will be made playable

PlayStation official website Babe Ruth is one of the legends who will be featured inside 'MLB The Show 18'

Current MLB players like cover athletes Aaron Judge and Marcus Stroman will be lending their star power to "MLB The Show 18," and they will be joined by other prominent occupants of the diamond like Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw.

It is not just the stars of today that are going to be featured in this upcoming game, however.

As the developers revealed previously, none other than the "Sultan of Swat" himself, Babe Ruth, is going to be a part of the game.

Ruth is best known for his homerun-hitting prowess which he often showed off during his glory days with the New York Yankees.

Ruth is not the only legendary baseball figure who will be featured.

During a recent developer stream, the folks from Sony San Diego named some new legends who are going to be in the game, Forbes' Brian Mazique reported.

In addition to Ruth, baseball fans can now look forward to seeing starting pitchers Dock Ellis and Don Sutton, relievers Troy Percival and Lee Smith, infielder Pee Wee Reese, catcher Benito Santiago and recently elected Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero included in the game's legends roster.

Those players are likely not going to be the only legends in "MLB The Show 18," so fans will want to stay tuned to find out which other greats of yesteryear will be able to relive their athletic primes in a digital domain.

As Mazique noted in the report, newly added legends are typically included in the Diamond Dynasty and Franchise Modes, and that could be the case this time around as well.

Beyond the additional legends, players can expect to see new homerun celebrations and dynamic crowds. Gameplay changes that will affect hitting and tagging are also set to be implemented.

More details about the new features included in "MLB The Show 18" should be shared soon, and the game itself is due out on March 27.