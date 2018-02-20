'MLB The Show 18' News: Changes to Commentary, Game Presentation Highlighted in New Video

PlayStation official website 'MLB The Show 18's' is due out on March 27

"MLB The Show 18" wants to make baseball fans feel as though they are taking part in an actual game, and in pursuit of that goal developers are introducing changes designed to engage players better.

First off, fans can look forward to hearing a new commentator calling their baseball games.

Former Major Leaguer Mark DeRosa is set to join fellow MLB alum Dan Plesac as color commentators for the game, while Matt Vasgersian will be back to provide the play-by-play.

A new video posted by GameStop TV further details the impact that this change to the commentary booth will have on the game.

DeRosa, Plesac and Vasgersian have been able to work in the same studio to produce plenty of audio content, and baseball fans should be able to hear the fruits of their labor soon.

On top of that, fans should also find that the commentary is now picking up on the unique things happening to a specific player or player-controlled team over the course of a season. This means that hot streaks will be remarked upon and in all likelihood, cold spells will be mentioned too.

Developers have also made changes to the crowds that will be featured inside "MLB The Show 18."

Players can expect to see double the amount of crowd animations in this installment of the series. On top of that, attendance logic has been improved and that means that the number of people in the bleachers will differ depending on several variables. For instance, people in the crowd may start to leave the stadium if a game is turning into a blowout.

Replays are also going to be more informative this time around.

Developers will further detail the changes to commentary and game presentation in an upcoming Twitch stream.

"MLB The Show 18" will be released on March 27.