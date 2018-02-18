'MLB The Show 18' News: Chicago White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Confirmed for the Upcoming Game

Upcoming game will feature three new teams made up of legends

Reuters/Adam Hunger/Files Former MLB player Frank Thomas hits a home run during the Legends and Celebrities All-Star softball game at Citi Field in New York in this July 14, 2013 file photo.

The developers of "MLB The Show 18" recently hosted another Twitch stream for the game, during which they revealed another one of the legends who will be included in the roster.

As Steve Noah of Operation Sports shared over on Twitter, the newest legend who has been confirmed for the upcoming game is none other than two-time American League MVP and Chicago White Sox icon Frank Thomas.

Thomas was one of the premiere hitters of his era, combining an ability to crush the ball consistently with a batting eye that enabled him to post a career on-base percentage that was well over .400.

The man known by baseball fans as "The Big Hurt" also sailed into baseball's Hall of Fame on his first try and remains as one of the feared hitters in the history of Major League Baseball.

Once "MLB The Show 18" is released, fans will be able to step into the shoes of Thomas and see how he managed to dominate in the Majors for so long.

Aside from Thomas, a few other legends have already been confirmed to be included in the next installment of the baseball video game series.

An earlier report from Forbes' Brian Mazique noted that starting pitchers Dock Ellis and Don Sutton, relief pitchers Troy Percival and Lee Smith, catcher Benito Santiago, infielder Pee Wee Reese and outfielder Vladimir Guerrero are going to be in the game.

Developers also revealed previously that New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth is included in the legends roster.

One more interesting thing to note is that three new teams made up of legends are expected to be featured in the new game.

Developers revealed that the Long Ball Beasts will feature players from the 1990s and the 2000s, while the Expansion Era Boomers will include players from the 1970s and 1980s.

It is still unclear what the other additional legends team will be.

"MLB The Show 18" is set to be released on March 27.