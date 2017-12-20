Closed alpha test will be conducted to help improve the online experience for the game

PlayStation official website 'MLB The Show 18' will be released on March 27

A few lucky baseball fans will soon be given the opportunity to try out "MLB The Show 18" as the game is set to undergo closed alpha testing.

The upcoming closed alpha test will begin on Dec. 22, and developers noted that it will be conducted in part to help improve the online experience for the next installment of the series.

As alluded to previously, not all fans who want to join in the testing will be able to do so.

Developers are only handing out invites to selected players who previously played "MLB The Show 17." It is unclear what other things may factor into the selection process.

The invites are going to be sent out on Dec. 21, and participants will see notifications for them pop up on the upper left side of the home screen. Recipients can then open the invite, click on the link and then download the closed alpha.

During the closed alpha, participants will be given access to a "limited Diamond Dynasty experience." That means that the only modes that will be playable are Battle Royale, Conquest, Extra Innings and Head to Head.

Because the closed alpha will feature only an early build of "MLB The Show 18," participants can expect to encounter all kinds of issues and player attributes have not been finalized as well.

Fans should also not count on hearing any new details about the game courtesy of the closed alpha test as participants cannot stream gameplay or talk about their experiences outside of the provided closed alpha forums.

The closed alpha test for the game will end on Dec. 26.

While specific details about the upcoming baseball game are still hard to come by, the Geek Culture Podcast did report recently that Retro Mode is set to be brought back.

More news about "MLB The Show 18" should be made available soon.