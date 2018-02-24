Retro mode will primarily make use of only two buttons

PlayStation official website 'MLB The Show 18' will be released on March 27

Last year, developers included a new gameplay offering in "MLB The Show 17" known as Retro mode that could take players back to an earlier era of gaming. In "MLB The Show 18," baseball fans will again be able to play some old school baseball games.

A new video previewed the returning mode.

Right off the bat, viewers will see that the presentation is done differently in Retro mode.

The pre-game screen and in-game display have been designed to look like they came straight out of a past era of gaming. Even the font used to display the information on screen looks distinctly retro.

The differences between standard mode and Retro mode are even more pronounced from a gameplay standpoint.

Developers have simplified the control scheme for this additional mode, with the video noting that only two buttons will be needed to play.

In last year's installment of the series, pitching in Retro mode was mainly done using just the X button and the left analog stick. Developers have yet to lay out the specific control scheme for "MLB The Show 18's" Retro mode, so fans will want to stay tuned to learn more about that.

Another interesting feature of Retro mode is that it will be open to both active players and legends.

The video above showed stars of today like New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa taking part in games. And then later on, Seattle Mariners-era Ken Griffey Jr. and Yankees icon Babe Ruth appeared onscreen as well.

One particularly interesting snippet of the video previewed a potential dream matchup with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani shown throwing a pitch to the aforementioned Griffey. That may just be one of many dream pitcher-hitter duels that players can put together in Retro mode.

Additional details about Retro mode and "MLB The Show 18" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out on March 27.