'MLB The Show 18' News: Dynamic Crowds, Bat Flips and More To Be Featured in Upcoming Game

'Road to the Show,' other gameplay improvements also set to be included

PlayStation official website New legends are going to be featured inside 'MLB The Show 18'

"MLB The Show 18" is going to arrive with some significant additions included, and developers recently gave baseball fans an opportunity to check out these new features.

The new features can be seen in the latest trailer for the upcoming baseball game.

To help fans keep up with the new features included in the trailer, developers also provided a handy list that can be seen in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

According to the developers, dynamic crowds will now be cheering for their hometown teams inside the game.

In the trailer, viewers can see some members of the crowd wielding some gavels and dressed in complete judge attire. For those unaware, those fans are cheering for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge from the section of Yankee Stadium that is now known as the Judge's Chambers.

Other ballparks will likely feature dynamic crowds as well.

Viewers may have also noticed that some of the sluggers have become a little more demonstrative after sending the baseball into the stands. Some of them are even flipping their bats.

Baseball fans can expect to see all kinds of bat flips inside "MLB The Show 18," with developers revealing previously that they were adding "more than a few" of those celebratory gestures.

Aside from more bat flips, developers have also added other home run celebrations, and those features should help make swatting a home run inside the game even more satisfying and spectacular.

Other improvements are going to be more significant from a gameplay perspective, such as the revamped hitting engine and remapped player tagging system.

The "Road to The Show" mode is also being expanded upon.

One more thing, developers have revealed that more legends are going to be featured this time around, and Babe Ruth will be among them.

Developers are expected to reveal more about "MLB The Show 18" again on Feb. 8 and the game itself is due out on March 27.